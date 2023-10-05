Games: Diablo 4, EarthBound / Mother, and More
Diablo 4 is coming to Steam on October 17th
Not long after Overwatch 2 released on Steam, we now have Diablo 4 confirmed to be launching on Steam making it easier than ever to play on Steam Deck and desktop Linux. One less reason to boot up and configure Battle.net — hooray!
EarthBound / Mother styled Dreamed Away has a new trailer
Shown off during the recent "Mother Direct" event that pulled together various games in the spirit of EarthBound / Mother, a new fancy trailer for Dreamed Away appeared. Watch it quick before you wake up. In development by Nicolas Petton, with publishing help from Pineapple Works it will have Native Linux support at release made with Godot Engine.
Check out the demo for Iron Roads, a train network transport sim
Cowleyfornia Studios who previously made Sarawak and We'll always have Paris are branching out from their adventure novel roots into a train management sim with Iron Roads. There's a new demo available and it will be released in 2024 with Native Linux support.
Farming sim with dinosaurs 'Paleo Pines' is out now - Steam Deck Verified
Farming and dinosaurs, that's certainly an odd combination but Paleo Pines looks cute as heck and seems to be another nice title to add to your casual gaming collection. A sweet family-friendly game. The release comes with Native Linux support and it is Steam Deck Verified.
Steam Beta and VR updated, 'it's now safe to take off your headset' - Valve
Valve has pushed out more Steam Client Beta and SteamVR updates, along with a funny note about the SteamVR update for a bit of a woops in the UI.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Shreds On Steam Deck, But With Two Massive Caveats
In case you missed the news from last week, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launched on Steam this week after three years in Epic Games Store limbo. While it is currently listed as unverified on Steam Deck, testing on my behalf has shown the game to run smoothly out of the box with no need to change proton version or modify launch options. Honestly I wouldn't be shocked if Valve slaps it with a Steam Deck Playable badge in the future. I would actually highly recommend THPS 1+2 for any PC Gamer or Deck owner, if it weren't for two massive glaring issues.