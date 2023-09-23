today's howtos
idroot
How To Install Sublime Merge on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Merge on AlmaLinux 9. Version control is at the core of modern software development. Managing your codebase efficiently, collaborating with teams, and tracking changes are all vital aspects of any software project.
How To Install Chkrootkit on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chkrootkit on AlmaLinux 9. In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, ensuring the integrity of your Linux system is paramount. Rootkits, a particularly insidious form of malware, have the potential to go unnoticed and wreak havoc on your system’s security.
How To Install GlusterFS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlusterFS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. GlusterFS is a distributed file system designed to handle vast amounts of data efficiently and reliably. It achieves this by distributing data across multiple storage servers, creating a unified and scalable storage pool.
How to Mount an NTFS Partition
NTFS (New Technology File System) was developed by Microsoft to store and retrieve files on storage devices. It’s the default file system for Windows systems, but we can also mount this type of file system in Linux in order to read and write data to the disk.
Forcing Installation of Held-Back Packages in Ubuntu/Debian
Switching to Firefox’s Deb Installation on Ubuntu 22.04+: A Guide to Avoiding Snap Packages