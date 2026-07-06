Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

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listnr is an ActivityPub bridge for static blogs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



When I moved to a static blog, I also removed comments. Or maybe I did it while I still used Wordpress, I'm not sure. The point is I didn't remove them for technical reasons, I removed them because even in 2012, hosting a comments section had already started being less rewarding than it used to be: the ratio of comments I wanted to read to comments that contributed little — disingenuous, malicious, or just clueless ones — kept getting worse.

But it's nice for a blog to provide feedback mechanisms. I see it when I read something on my RSS reader, and I want to like, or leave a short comment to let the author know I appreciate what they wrote, or give them feedback on the topic they cover.

Read on