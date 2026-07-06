news
listnr is an ActivityPub bridge for static blogs
When I moved to a static blog, I also removed comments. Or maybe I did it while I still used Wordpress, I'm not sure. The point is I didn't remove them for technical reasons, I removed them because even in 2012, hosting a comments section had already started being less rewarding than it used to be: the ratio of comments I wanted to read to comments that contributed little — disingenuous, malicious, or just clueless ones — kept getting worse.
But it's nice for a blog to provide feedback mechanisms. I see it when I read something on my RSS reader, and I want to like, or leave a short comment to let the author know I appreciate what they wrote, or give them feedback on the topic they cover.