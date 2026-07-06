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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Quoting: Want to convince a Windows user to try Linux? Here's how I do it | ZDNET —

For some, an operating system is a tool that is used to get things done in an efficient and personalized way. For others, it's this nebulous thing they don't understand but know is necessary to use a PC. To some, it's an art; to others, it's an abstract.

The operating system is actually all of those things. It's a necessary abstraction that makes it possible for users to interact with hardware so they can get things done, all while allowing some to treat the creation and usage of it as a form of expression.

Over the years, operating systems have been more than just a way of doing things; they've also been a way of thinking about things, thinking open and thinking free, and thinking of better ways of doing things than how the developer intended.

I've used Linux for 30 years and there are specific reasons why I'll never switch to MacOS or Windows. No, Linux is not perfect, but no piece of technology is. Even so, for me, the only operating system that fits my needs and style is Linux.