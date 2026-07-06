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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Quoting: I tested the top 5 Linux distros on DistroWatch—here’s how I rank them —

There are a ton of Linux distributions out there, and figuring out which one to use can get overwhelming fast. DistroWatch is a great place to start because it's the go-to hub for tracking what's popular in the Linux world. At the time of writing, it’s ranking CachyOS, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Pop!_OS, and Debian as the five most popular distros.

However, just because a distro is popular doesn't make it the right fit for you. Now, I’ve tested the five most popular distros on DistroWatch and ranked them based on my own experience. Use this as a guide to get an idea of what each distro has to offer, then come up with your own ranking based on your needs.