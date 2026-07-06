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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Quoting: I tested the new Claude Desktop on Linux - here's how it compares to rival apps | ZDNET —

As a hard-core Linux user, I'm always on the lookout for apps that enable Linux to keep pace with competing platforms. You might be surprised that, even in this age of AI, competitive open-source options are not hard to find. For example, I've been using both Alpaca and Moose for some time without issue. Both of these apps serve as GUIs for instances of locally installed Ollama (which is how I typically like to roll with AI). They offer well-designed GUIs, the flexibility to work locally or in the cloud, and efficient use of system resources.

But sometimes, I yearn to work with a more mainstream option.

Such is the case with the newly released Claude Code Linux desktop app, which offers all the features found in the MacOS and Windows versions, and even lets you enable developer options to expand the feature set.