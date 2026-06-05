Audiocasts/Shows: Dave Airlie (in SE Radio), BSD Now Podcast, This Week in Linux, and More

Software Engineering Radio is a podcast for people in IT/development with over 700 episodes across many topics over 20 years. They haven't touched on the GNU/Linux kernel much. I was invited on as part of my role at Red Bait as a Distinguished Engineer, but the podcast is really an insight into kernel maintenance, in graphics and beyond, touching on the scope and scale of the project.

It was my first time to record something that wasn't just me talking at a conference/meetup, and it was all very professional, with sound checks and brainstorming before hand.

The content is at a pretty broad and introductory level. We talked about kernel development processes, maintenance processes, and we touch on rust in the kernel a bit.