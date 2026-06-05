news
Audiocasts/Shows: Dave Airlie (in SE Radio), BSD Now Podcast, This Week in Linux, and More
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #62 – S3E14 The Ghost in the Dependency Tree: Navigating Open Source End-of-Life with HeroDevs
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Dave Airlie ☛ Dave Airlie (blogspot): Appearing on the Software Engineering Radio Podcast
Software Engineering Radio is a podcast for people in IT/development with over 700 episodes across many topics over 20 years. They haven't touched on the GNU/Linux kernel much. I was invited on as part of my role at Red Bait as a Distinguished Engineer, but the podcast is really an insight into kernel maintenance, in graphics and beyond, touching on the scope and scale of the project.
It was my first time to record something that wasn't just me talking at a conference/meetup, and it was all very professional, with sound checks and brainstorming before hand.
The content is at a pretty broad and introductory level. We talked about kernel development processes, maintenance processes, and we touch on rust in the kernel a bit.
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LWN ☛ Dave Airlie on GNU/Linux Kernel Maintenance (SE Radio)
The Software Engineering Radio podcast has put up an
interview with graphics maintainer Dave Airlie. Much of what is in
there will not be news to LWN readers, but it is an interesting overview of
the life of a large-subsystem maintainer.
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 346: $5B for Open Source Security, Age Checks Might Exempt Linux, Linus Torvalds on Hey Hi (AI) & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’ve got a packed episode covering AI, security, and everyone’s favorite, LEGAL News! I.C.B.M. and Red Bait a massive new effort to secure open-source software at enterprise scale. Linus Torvalds has some very pointed comments about AI-generated security reports making kernel maintainers’ lives harder.
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 666: Everyone gets an LPE
fatgid, why zfs is ideal for media production, the CTF scene is dead, private repo behind TLS, and more...
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Book Overflow ☛ Book Overflow - Software Engineers Discussing Books That Shape Our Craft
In a world of short-form content, it's important to engage with long-form ideas. Join Carter Morgan and Nathan Toups every week as they discuss the best technical books in the world, and interview the authors who wrote them.
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #470: This AI security flaw might be impossible to fix • Graham Cluley
A website called “UK visa portal” has been quietly collecting passport scans, selfies, and personal data from thousands of travellers who thought they were applying through official channels. They weren’t. And when a journalist tried to warn the company, it was lawyers who responded.