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Ardour 9.7 Open-Source DAW Improves MIDI Editing, Adds New Vertical Summary
Coming a little over two weeks after Ardour 9.5, the Ardour 9.7 release introduces an optional vertical summary to complement the newly revamped horizontal summary pane, natural sort order around the user interface, improved listing of control surfaces grouping them by vendor, and MIDI Tools sidebar integration into the Editor.
Ardour 9.7 also introduces the ability to save and recall misc-port connections per backend or device, the ability to keep recording even when the LTC sync is lost or the FPS is changed, HiDPI improvements for the automation lanes in pianoroll interfaces, as well as further MIDI chase improvements.