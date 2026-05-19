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Wireshark 4.6.6 Is Out with Updated Protocol Support and Bug Fixes
Wireshark 4.6.6 is here three weeks after Wireshark 4.6.5 to update support for the BACapp, BPv7, DB/IB GDS DB, Kafka, MACsec, PFCP, RF4CE, ROHC, RTPS-VT, SAPHDB, and SIP protocols, update support for the JSON and VeriWave capture files, and add support for searching extcap binaries under the libexec directory by default on UN*X systems (e.g., /usr/libexec/wireshark/extcap).
Wireshark 4.6.6 also fixes a crash in the ROHC protocol dissector, fixes a crash when running Wireshark under Visual Studio on Windows, addresses a global buffer overflow in the MACsec dissector, fixes an issue with Wireshark 4.6.5 not running on Windows 10 version 1809, and renames aurth-request to auth-request in packet-bacapp.