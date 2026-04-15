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I installed Zorin OS on an old laptop, and now I get the hype
Quoting: I installed Zorin OS on an old laptop, and now I get the hype —
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After installing Asahi Linux on an Apple MacBook Air M1, I got a lot of comments about how user-friendly Zorin OS is. As I had a friend's old HP Pavilion m6 laptop sitting around, I figured, why not give it a try.
After a quick boot drive created on a flash drive I also had in my tech box (you know the one), I installed Zorin on this older machine and gave it a test. To be honest, I found Zorin to be fairly user-friendly, and one I might recommend to my less tech-savvy friends and relatives if they were looking for a way to make their older PCs useful again.
WIth Windows 10's end of life process driving millions of downloads of Zorin OS, as well, I figured it would be a great time to test it out myself.