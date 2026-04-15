COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

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Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

openSUSE Tumbleweed users using the GNOME desktop environment would be happy to learn that the latest release, GNOME 50, landed this week in the stable repositories as an upgrade from GNOME 49.5.

Highlights of OpenSSL 4.0 include support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for RFC 8998, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

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COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 15, 2026



COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.

This release also updates the COSMIC Edit text editor with support for closing the application when the last tab is closed, as well as two fixes for a regression that was observed when cutting text and a focus issue that occurred when the project search is open.

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