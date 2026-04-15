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COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes
COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.
This release also updates the COSMIC Edit text editor with support for closing the application when the last tab is closed, as well as two fixes for a regression that was observed when cutting text and a focus issue that occurred when the project search is open.