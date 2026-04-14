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XOrg Server 21.1.22 and Xwayland 24.1.10 Released with Multiple Security Fixes
These releases are here to fix CVE-2026-33999, an XKB integer underflow in the XkbSetCompatMap() function that can lead to buffer read overrun when processing a future request if a “compat” buffer was previously truncated, leaving unused space in the buffer. The code in XkbSetCompatMap() will use that space, but fails to update the number of valid entries actually in the buffer.
Also fixed is CVE-2026-34000, an XKB out-of-bounds read in the CheckSetGeom() function. Each key alias entry contains two key names (the alias and the real key name). The code in CheckSetGeom() does its bounds checking using only the first name, allowing XkbAddGeomKeyAlias to read uninitialised memory.