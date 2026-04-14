Waveshare Built a $149 Handheld That Runs Full Linux Without the Laptop

Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

These releases are here to fix CVE-2026-33999, an XKB integer underflow in the XkbSetCompatMap() function that can lead to buffer read overrun when processing a future request if a “compat” buffer was previously truncated, leaving unused space in the buffer. The code in XkbSetCompatMap() will use that space, but fails to update the number of valid entries actually in the buffer.

Highlights of OpenSSL 4.0 include support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for RFC 8998, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which will receive support until December 2028, the new Raspberry Pi OS release (2026-04-13) disables passwordless sudo by default for an extra layer of protection and security.

openSUSE Tumbleweed users using the GNOME desktop environment would be happy to learn that the latest release, GNOME 50, landed this week in the stable repositories as an upgrade from GNOME 49.5.

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.