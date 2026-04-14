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Waveshare Built a $149 Handheld That Runs Full Linux Without the Laptop
The handheld computer has always been a compelling idea that rarely lives up to its promise. Smartphones are too locked down for real development work, and tablets occupy an awkward middle ground between a phone and a laptop. Pocket PCs, mini notebooks, and DIY computer builds have all tried to fill the gap, but each one compromised too heavily on usability or demanded too much assembly.
Waveshare’s PocketTerm35 takes a more deliberate approach, landing somewhere between a purpose-built tool and a proper portable computer. Compatible with the Raspberry Pi 4B and Pi 5, it wraps a complete Linux terminal experience into a handheld unit that’s ready to use right out of the box. Everything from the display and keyboard to the battery and connectivity is already integrated, so there’s nothing left to hunt down or assemble.