news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2026



Quoting: I switched my Linux desktop environment from GNOME, and it’s so much better —

A Desktop Environment (DE) in a Linux-based operating system can be best described as a complete desktop interface, as opposed to a Window Manager in which you have to quite literally build your own system from scratch. Among the best-known desktop environments, GNOME and KDE Plasma stand out, with KDE generally offering more built-in features such as stronger HDR and tearing support in many setups.

Like many newcomers to the world of Linux, I initially started my journey with Fedora, which has the GNOME desktop environment by default. And like most, I was perfectly fine with its many quirks and specific workflow — that is, until I switched over to KDE Plasma for the first time ever.

It was an eye-opening experience, and one that eventually led me on my journey to discover the various alternative Linux desktops on offer, but I seem to keep coming back to KDE for some odd reason. Be it a simpler setup process, or the fact that it just works, the Plasma desktop deserves all the praise it gets, and is something I would recommend without hesitation to most folks.