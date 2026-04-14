Games: Why GNU/Linux Is Quietly Becoming the Ultimate Gaming Platform, Pop_OS!, Raspberry Pi, Bazzite, and KDE

I’ve always been excited to try out new distributions, no matter how insane or quirky they may sound. With SteamOS now available for conventional desktops, I wanted to deploy it bare-metal on my old PC, partly because I wanted to see the distro powering Steam Decks, and also because it seemed like a fun way to breathe some new life into my aged computing companion as a couch-gaming system. Unfortunately, SteamOS is infamous for playing fair with Nvidia GPUs, and with Team Green discontinuing driver support for Pascal series, I had the worst combo for this project.

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I’ve been a fan of Pop_OS! ever since I installed it on my first PC back in 2020, and its stable nature is what made me try using it for this project. The only catch was that I couldn’t use the Nvidia version of the Pop_OS! Image, as Team Green’s latest drivers don’t support the Pascal family. So, I went with the generic image for the live boot facility, and although the setup process was wrapped up faster than every other distro I’d tried so far, the real challenge was booting into the OS afterward. Luckily, Pop_OS! worked just fine post-installation, and I was able to browse multiple forum posts looking for the right way to configure Pascal drivers on this PC.