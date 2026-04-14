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Games: Why GNU/Linux Is Quietly Becoming the Ultimate Gaming Platform, Pop_OS!, Raspberry Pi, Bazzite, and KDE
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Geeky Gadgets ☛ Why GNU/Linux Is Quietly Becoming the Ultimate Gaming Platform in 2026
Linux gaming has undergone a remarkable evolution, becoming a legitimate choice for gamers seeking alternatives to traditional platforms. A key factor in this progress is Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, which enables many Windows-exclusive games to run smoothly on GNU/Linux by translating backdoored Windows Hey Hi (AI) into Linux-friendly instructions.
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XDA ☛ SteamOS couldn’t revive my old GPU, so I went with this non-Bazzite distro instead
I’ve always been excited to try out new distributions, no matter how insane or quirky they may sound. With SteamOS now available for conventional desktops, I wanted to deploy it bare-metal on my old PC, partly because I wanted to see the distro powering Steam Decks, and also because it seemed like a fun way to breathe some new life into my aged computing companion as a couch-gaming system. Unfortunately, SteamOS is infamous for playing fair with Nvidia GPUs, and with Team Green discontinuing driver support for Pascal series, I had the worst combo for this project.
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I’ve been a fan of Pop_OS! ever since I installed it on my first PC back in 2020, and its stable nature is what made me try using it for this project. The only catch was that I couldn’t use the Nvidia version of the Pop_OS! Image, as Team Green’s latest drivers don’t support the Pascal family. So, I went with the generic image for the live boot facility, and although the setup process was wrapped up faster than every other distro I’d tried so far, the real challenge was booting into the OS afterward. Luckily, Pop_OS! worked just fine post-installation, and I was able to browse multiple forum posts looking for the right way to configure Pascal drivers on this PC.
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XDA ☛ I turned my living room into a Raspberry Pi-flavored arcade without storing a single game locally
Over the years, I’ve built (and disassembled) dozens of projects with my Raspberry Pi, but a retro gaming machine has got to be one of my favorites. Sure, this tiny single-board computer may not have enough processing capabilities to emulate PlayStation 2 and newer consoles, but it’s great at handling games designed for ancient gaming machines and slightly modern-ish systems.
Better yet, there are a handful of emulation-centric distros available for the Raspberry Pi family, with each platform bringing its own unique UI elements and emulation cores. Toss in a hardwired Ethernet connection, and my Raspberry Pi + Batocera combo becomes a full-on arcade machine capable of emulating the ROM files kept on my network-attached storage server.
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XDA ☛ I replaced Windows with Bazzite on my handheld, and every game loads faster now
I haven't had the best of luck with Bazzite in the past, but I've been giving it another go on a Legion Go this time, and it's been fantastic. Everything is snappy, whether in gaming mode or on the Gnome desktop, but there's one thing I didn't expect. That's games loading faster, from the time I press play in Steam.
I'm not quite sure why, either. It's the same SSD that had Windows 11 installed on, the same games, and the same Steam account. Then again, Windows 11 is known for being full of junk that slows it down. Will I go back to Windows 11? Not likely, especially with how slow Lenovo has been with updating the most important driver on this handheld, the graphics one.
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HowTo Geek ☛ KDE is a treasure trove of free games—here are the 5 best ones
KDE is best known for the Plasma Desktop, but it actually produces a huge number of different applications, including some truly fantastic ones like Kate, Krita, and KDE Connect. Most of the applications are designed to be functional or educational, but some of my recent favorites are entirely different: they're KDE's Games.
These are some of the best I've found.