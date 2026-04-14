news
Games: Dome Keeper, Portal 2: Community Edition, and More
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Dome Keeper free multiplayer update and Lost Keepers DLC have launched | GamingOnLinux
The excellent Dome Keeper now has multiplayer, and there's a new content DLC available that brings The Infiltrator and The Beastmaster characters.
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Portal 2: Community Edition arrives in Beta on April 17 | GamingOnLinux
The Portal 2 modding scene is about to explode with the upcoming Beta release of Portal 2: Community Edition, giving you some big new tools. What could end up being the best way to play through or create any Portal 2 content.
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Amazon Luna rips out game stores, game purchases and third-party subscriptions | GamingOnLinux
How long before Amazon Luna goes the way of Google Stadia? Amazon announced some big changes for their cloud gaming service.
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Triple-i Initiative Showcase had some really incredible announcements - a roundup | GamingOnLinux
Love indie games? The Triple-i Initiative Showcase happened recently (while I was on holiday) and there were some truly incredible announcements.
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Dune: Awakening to get self-hosted servers, plus they're splitting PvE and PvP | GamingOnLinux
Funcom are finally dealing with some of the wider issues in the MMO Dune: Awakening, which includes expanded self-hosting support and more focus on PvE.
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The absolute classic Cave Story+ has a huge free upgrade on PC | GamingOnLinux
Cave Story+ is a true classic and the developers have given the PC release an absolutely massive upgrade with tons new for the game including 2-player. This brings over masses of improvements from the console releases.
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Open source RTS game Warzone 2100 version 4.7 brings major changes | GamingOnLinux
Warzone 2100 is an excellent classic real-time strategy (RTS) game that continues living on thanks to the open source community, with a huge new release out. Originally a full commercial release back in 1999, it was open sourced in 2004.
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D7VK version 1.7 brings even more retro Direct3D gaming to Linux | GamingOnLinux
D7VK is a Vulkan-based translation layer for D7VK 3, 5, 6, 7 to run with Wine / Proton on Linux and version 1.7 further improves running retro games. Linux is truly becoming the platform for game preservation of all forms.