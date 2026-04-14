GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: CachyOS is Dethroning Windows, Why Switch, and Productivity Gains

If you asked me what operating system you should pick for PC gaming, I would have named Windows in a heartbeat. At the time, gaming on Linux was down to either if the developer explicitly coded a Linux-compatible version or if Wine liked it. It felt like way too much hassle to game on Linux when Windows was right there.

However, ever since Valve began working on Proton in 2018, things began to shift a little. Eventually, gaming on Linux was no longer a joke; it was a possibility, and it was still developing. Now, we're seeing CachyOS begin to catch up with the likes of Windows 11, offering people similiar, if not superior in-game experiences to Microsoft's OS. If things continue, we may see a major upset to the decade-old advice that gaming machines should run Windows.