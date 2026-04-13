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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: These 7 Fedora cleanup commands freed up more space than I expected —

Fedora is known for its cutting-edge software, stability, and clean implementation of upstream technologies, but even it can accumulate digital clutter over time.

You might start with a 40 GB root partition feeling spacious, only to find it creeping toward 90% usage months later. The culprit isn't a single large file but thousands of small, unnecessary pieces of data left behind by updates, installations, and normal system operations.

Fortunately, Fedora provides powerful command-line tools to reclaim that space quickly and safely. You don't need third-party cleaner apps or GUI-based disk analyzers (though those have their place). With a handful of terminal commands, you can strip away the junk while keeping your system fully functional and stable.

Whether you are running Fedora Workstation on a laptop with a small SSD, hosting services on Fedora Server, or maintaining multiple machines, these 7 commands belong in your toolkit. Let's open a terminal and start cleaning...