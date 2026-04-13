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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: I tested Artix Linux: An enjoyable systemd-free distro for experienced users (and ChromeOS speeds) | ZDNET —

"The art of Linux" -- that's where the name for the Artix distribution comes from, and this modern, independent take on Linux takes the art in its name seriously.

But don't be misled; Artix (an Arch-based rolling release distribution) isn't geared toward artists (although it certainly could be). Rather, Artix is about the art of creating a unique Linux distribution while replacing several of the usual bits and pieces.

For example, Artix eschews systemd in favor of either OpenRC or dinit (user's choice), as well as XLibre or Wayland, in place of Xorg. According to the Artix FAQ, the developers "love systemd," but would never use it. And by cutting out systemd, the developers can be certain that upstream changes won't eventually affect the project and that systemd cannot creep into the binary packages.