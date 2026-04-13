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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: I deleted all my Linux folders and found files faster without them —

Linux has tools for this. Some are built in, some are optional. On GNOME-based systems, Tracker is already doing a lot behind the scenes. It indexes your files so search feels instant, not like you’re waking up a sleeping hard drive from 2007. If you want more control, Recoll can take it further. Full-text search, deeper indexing, more precision. It can dig into documents as if it has a personal vendetta against your bad naming habits.

But here’s where I refused to spiral. I didn’t turn this into a weekend project. No tweaking for hours, no “optimal indexing strategy” rabbit holes, no spreadsheets, and absolutely no performance benchmarks. I have made that mistake before, and it ends with me optimizing something that was never the problem. I let the defaults do their thing, because the goal wasn’t to build the perfect search system. It was to stop wasting time navigating folders like I’m on a guided tour of my own bad habits. And honestly, even the basic setup was more than enough.