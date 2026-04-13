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GNU Linux-Libre 7.0 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers
Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.
It also cleans up devicetree documentation files for Airoha NPU drivers, Qualcomm/Atheros Bluetooth drivers, and TI hms-m4fss drivers, cleans up blob names in various dts files, and moves the cleaning up commands for the rt5514 driver.