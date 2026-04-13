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Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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9 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based File Sharing Tools - LinuxLinks
There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.
We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders.
This roundup focuses exclusively on web-based tools. Terminal-based and GUI-based software are covered in separate roundups.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
7 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based File Sharing Tools - LinuxLinks
There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.
We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders.
This roundup focuses exclusively on terminal-based tools. GUI and web-based software are covered in separate roundups.
umber - tool to replace cat - LinuxLinks
umber is a command-line utility designed to replace cat for reading source code and other text files in the terminal.
It focuses on making output easier to inspect during everyday shell work, whether you’re opening files directly, piping content from other commands, or sending coloured output through a pager.
This is free and open source software.
AutoTidy - desktop file organiser - LinuxLinks
AutoTidy is a desktop file organiser that helps keep folders such as Downloads, Screenshots, and Desktop under control.
It watches selected folders in the background and applies user-defined rules to clean up clutter automatically. Files can be moved or copied to dated archive folders or custom destinations, and unwanted files can be deleted either to the trash or permanently. The application uses a PyQt6 interface and runs as a tray app, making it a practical option for Linux users who want hands-off file organisation.
This is free and open source software.
CoreX - hardware monitor - LinuxLinks
CoreX is a Linux hardware monitor that helps you keep track of system health and performance from a desktop dashboard.
It’s designed to make sensor data easy to follow with a compact on-screen widget, a hardware tree for browsing components, and live monitoring views that are useful when gaming, working, or diagnosing a system.
This is free and open source software.
Kanri - modern offline Kanban board - LinuxLinks
Kanri is a modern desktop Kanban board application for personal task and project management.
It’s aimed at users who want a simple, privacy-focused workflow tool that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux without requiring an account, self-hosting, or a permanent internet connection.
This is free and open source software.
axe - xargs alternative - LinuxLinks
axe is a command-line utility that serves as an alternative to xargs, with a particular focus on argument processing and argument ordering.
It reads standard input as a series of entries and lets you place arguments in explicit positions within the executed command. It is designed for shell workflows where you need more control over how input fields are mapped into command arguments than traditional xargs-style execution provides.
This is free and open source software.
Super Productivity - todo app with timeboxing & time tracking capabilities - LinuxLinks
What it actually does is unusually broad for an open source app. You can capture tasks with subtasks, notes, due dates, projects, tags, and color coding; switch between list, Kanban-style, Eisenhower, and planner views; estimate work; drag tasks into time slots; run timers or Pomodoro sessions directly from tasks; compare estimated vs actual time; review work logs; and export summaries in CSV, JSON, or plain text. On top of that, it can pull work from tools like Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Gitea, OpenProject, and others, while also supporting calendar overlays and plugins.
The biggest strength is consolidation without a subscription tax. Most people stitch together some mix of Todoist, Toggl, a Pomodoro timer, a calendar, and maybe issue-tracker integrations. Super Productivity’s best idea is that these are all really parts of the same workflow: decide what matters, block time for it, do it, track how long it took, and review the gap between plan and reality. That makes it especially strong for people who do focused work in blocks rather than people who just want a lightweight reminder list.
The app’s whole philosophy is local-first: tasks, notes, and logs stay on your device unless you explicitly turn on sync, and even then the sync target is your storage provider rather than the company’s servers. The project also emphasizes no telemetry, no forced sign-in, and data export with no vendor lock-in. For freelancers, contractors, or anyone uncomfortable putting client names, billable hours, and personal routines into a SaaS black box, that is a real differentiator, not just marketing fluff.
The software is useful for someone whose real backlog lives in an issue tracker but who wants a calmer personal execution layer than the browser tabs and notifications that usually come with Jira or GitHub.
The planner is also better than I expected. This is not just a task list with dates bolted on. The schedule planner is built around drag-and-drop blocks, day and week views, capacity visualization, and estimated-vs-actual feedback loops.
cargo-audit - Cargo subcommand - LinuxLinks
cargo-audit is a Cargo subcommand for Rust projects that checks the dependencies recorded in Cargo.lock against the RustSec Advisory Database to help identify crates with known security vulnerabilities.
It’s designed to be run from the top level of a Cargo project and also includes functionality for remediating vulnerable requirements and auditing compiled binaries.
This is free and open source software.