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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: TSDgeos' blog: A week in Graz: KDE MegaSprint and Grazer Linuxtage —

I spent this week in Graz, the weekdays as part of the KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Saturday attending Grazer Linuxtage 2026.

Before arriving in Graz I already did some work on the train from Vienna. I published a new version of kio-gopher so KDE Frameworks 6 applications can browse gopher sites and helped finish the review of KDominate, Albert Vaca's latest tactical game.

At the Sprint itself many things were achieved, too many to remember.

There was some discussion about improving release notes so they go into the appstream files and end up in lots of interesting places (apps.kde.org, Discover, etc).

I also talked a bit with David Edmundson on how to streamline our work in the KDE Security team.

Another important thing was that we introduced a way to help us enable the LeakSanitizer in more repositories (by ignoring leaks that are not our fault and that we can't control)