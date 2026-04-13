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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: 4 reasons I can no longer use Windows as my daily driver —

All of this started with the dreadful Windows 8, but a botched Windows 11 update finally pushed me over the edge.

I despised Windows 8's tablet layout, the lack of a start menu, and all the other “improvements” it offered over Windows 7. Windows 10 was an improvement, but reached end of life recently, so I was stuck with Windows 11 for work.

For a long time, I toyed with the idea of transitioning to a Linux distro for work and ditching Windows. I was already unhappy with the typical Windows concerns like ads, unnecessary apps, and the Microsoft Store's clunky UI. I largely worked around these issues despite the frustration until the February 2026 update killed my system.

I ran Windows updates regularly and used the update and shut down option. In February, I let the Windows updates go through, thinking everything would be fine in the morning. I was wrong. I heard the updates were causing problems, but I still went ahead and updated my system. It turned out to be a mistake.