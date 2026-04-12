Open Hardware/Modding: STM32U575, PCIe Over Fiber, and Orange Pi 6 Plus

When a general-purpose host computer is used, at least one PCIe switch is required in order to ensure that the optical link is based upon a steady, non-spread spectrum clock. If an FPGA is used as a single endpoint at the other side of the link, it can be connected directly to the SFP+ adapter, with the condition that the FPGA’s PCIe block is set to asynchronous clock mode.

Since my project involved more than one endpoint on the far end (an FPGA and USB 3.0 chip), I went for the solution of one PCIe switch on each end. Avago’s PEX 8606, to be specific.