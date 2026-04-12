news
GNU Health HIS server 5.0.7 and Trisquel GNU/Linux Has New Release
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GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: GNU Health HIS server 5.0.7 patchset bundle released
Dear community I'm happy to announce the release of the patchset v5.0.7 of the GNU Health Information Management System.
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Trisquel GNU/Linux: Trisquel 12.0 "Ecne" release announcement
We are proud to announce the release of Trisquel 12.0 Ecne! After extensive work and thorough testing, Ecne is ready for production use. This release builds on the foundation of Aramo with meaningful improvements across packaging, the kernel, security, and software availability.