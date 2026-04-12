EasyOS and Puppy GNU/Linux: umbc.edu mirror and tutorial updated

Coming more than three years after Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS, the Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS release is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel by default, and features the MATE 1.26.2 desktop environment.

At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.