news
EasyOS and Puppy GNU/Linux: umbc.edu mirror and tutorial updated
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Barry Kauler ☛ umbc.edu mirror added to PKGget and SFSget
The EasyOS 7.2.4 has download links, including the new umbc.edu mirror: [...]EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.4 released — April 11, 2026
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Barry Kauler ☛ How to write EasyOS to a drive tutorial updated
Some of the tutorials at easyos.org are getting very "long in the tooth". Have just now updated this one: [...]
This new mirror of EasyOS and Puppy GNU/Linux from ibiblio.org, was setup by forum member 'amerrym1': [...]