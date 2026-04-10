news
"Ubuntu 26.04 will thrill gamer", Leadership Debate, and Media Mocks Ubuntu Over RAM Requirements
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ZDNet ☛ Why Ubuntu 26.04 will thrill gamers - and it's not just the performance bump
Ubuntu 26.04, aka Resolute Raccoon, is just a few days away -- April 23 -- and it's received a decent performance boost over version 25.10, according to Phoronix benchmarks.
You can view the graphs and quickly see that 26.04 outperforms 25.10 across nearly every category, including PyPerformance, the Godot Game Engine, Kernel Compilation, and more. In fact, I didn't see a single test where 26.04 lost to 25.10.
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Ubuntu ☛ Intentional leadership at Canonical [Ed: But hiring from Microsoft is OK?]
My colleague, Maksim Beliaev, recently wrote about our hiring principles. In this article, I want to build on his points by talking more about what leadership means at Canonical, and how the different kinds of leadership roles complement each other.
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TechRadar ☛ Talk about bad timing — even Linux is asking for more RAM now, despite global shortages hitting PC users hard
Canonical has quietly raised the minimum RAM requirement for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS by 50%, now requiring at least 6GB of memory alongside a dual-core 2GHz CPU and 25GB of storage.
The timing of this change could hardly be worse, as global component shortages continue to drive memory prices higher and limit availability for PC builders and upgraders.
The last time Ubuntu increased its minimum RAM requirements was in 2018, when Ubuntu 18.04 LTS required 4GB instead of 1GB.
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Windows Central ☛ “Wait, Windows uses less?”: I break down the surprising requirement that flips the Linux vs. Windows script
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Long Term Support), developed by Canonical, is scheduled for release on April 23, 2026, with updated desktop requirements, including a 2GHz dual-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 25GB of storage.
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Ubuntu raises minimum RAM requirement to 6 GB amid memory shortage, burdening older PCs
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS has raised its minimum memory requirement to 6 GB. That is a 50 percent increase from 4 GB.
On April 8, IT outlet TechRadar reported that Canonical adjusted the minimum specification without a separate announcement. The new standard also includes a dual-core 2 GHz CPU and 25 GB of storage.
The change is drawing attention as it coincides with recent memory supply shortages and rising prices. The outlet described it as “RAMpocalypse” and said global instability in memory supply and demand is pushing up the cost of building and upgrading PCs. As a result, users who have run Ubuntu LTS on older PCs with 4 GB of RAM are expected to face a greater burden.
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Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Raises Requirements – Linux is Now Formally “Heavier” Windows 11
Latest information on system requirements Ubuntu LTS 26.04 shows an unexpected trend: for the first time, the popular Linux distribution has formally turned out to be “heavier” in terms of minimum requirements than Windows 11.
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WCCF Tech ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 (Linux) OS Now Has Heavier PC Requirements Than Microsoft Windows 11 [Ed: More honest?]
Ubuntu is the most popular operating system based on Linux, and has seen share growth over Microsoft's Windows OS in recent years. This is owing to the accessible nature of the operating system, & also the fact that the OS provides an open-source environment with minimal requirements. That changes with the latest version, 26.04 LTS.