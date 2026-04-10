news
Red Hat Puff Pieces, Promotion of Slop and 'Clown Computing' (the Usual)
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Red Hat Official ☛ Planning your upgrade path to Ansible Automation Platform 2.6
Config files may need editing between export and import formats
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Red Hat ☛ Build resilient guardrails for OpenClaw Hey Hi (AI) agents on Kubernetes [Ed: IBM Red Hat is promoting slop bros while sacking hundreds of Linux engineers]
When OpenClaw crossed 340,000 Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub stars in just a few weeks—while Kubernetes took nearly a decade to reach fewer than half that number—it confirmed what many of us suspected: 2026 is the year Hey Hi (AI) agents go mainstream. The general public finally has a tool to build personal agents and automate their lives, not just niche, task-specific workflows for developers.
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Red Hat ☛ How DNS name tracking enhances network observability
Network observability has long had a feature that reports the DNS latencies and response codes for the DNS resolutions in your Kubernetes cluster. In the most recent network observability operator 1.11 release, a major enhancement was added to the existing DNSTracking feature to report DNS query names without any additional configuration to the FlowCollector. This article will outline the details of this new feature and the benefits.
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Red Hat ☛ Enable Firewall-as-a-Service in OpenStack Services on OpenShift
As more OpenStack-based clouds are adopted for multi-tenant applications, security remains a top priority. Network-level isolation and traffic control is critical in public or hybrid cloud environments.
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Digital sovereignty: breaking the cloud vendor trap [Ed: Red Hat is pretending that IBM (US) is somehow 'freedom' from US]
James Lovegrove, public policy director (EMEA & APAC), Red Hat, says EMEA leaders are increasingly focusing on digital sovereignty, where the legal and technical capacity to audit, modify and secure one’s own environment, according to regulatory requirements, is retained.
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Red Hat’s 2026 report exposes the cloud-native security execution gap–and how to close it [Ed: IBM marketing stunt]
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Red Hat Official ☛ What is sovereign AI? [Ed: Slop hype and false marketing ("sovereign")]