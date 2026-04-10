news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: the Power of RSS and Mozilla Waking Up After Selling Out to Microsoft, Killing RSS Support, Pushing Slop Against Users' Will
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Mat Duggan ☛ You can absolutely have an RSS dependent website in 2026
I write stuff here. Sometimes the stuff is good. Sometimes it reads like I wrote it at 2 AM after an argument with a YAML file, which is because I did. But one decision I made early on was that I didn't want to offer an email newsletter.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Old habits die hard: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft tries to limit our options, this time with AI [Ed: And yet, Mozilla outsourced Firefox to Microsoft (GitHub) and added Microsoft chatbots to Firefox. Great judgement!]
Microsoft recently announced it’s pulling back Copilot from several of its core backdoored Windows apps — Photos, Notepad, the Snipping Tool, and Widgets. Rolling back these forced Hey Hi (AI) integrations is the right move, but this is just the most recent example of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft going too far without user consent.
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Mozilla ☛ 0DIN is open-sourcing AI security and the hard-earned knowledge behind it [Ed: Openwashing slop some more. Mozilla disgraces its brand (and Firefox's).]
We’re launching across the developer and security community this week on Product Hunt and Hacker News. If you’ve been following AI security, we’d love your support and your feedback.
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