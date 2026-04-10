Linux Devices, Open or Flexible Hardware, Going Back to Landlines

Like the ESP32-S3 before it, the ESP32-P4 includes SIMD instructions - Espressif calls them 'PIE' - processor instruction extensions. Before getting into the details of the P4, it's necessary to go over the history of the ESP32 family. The original ESP32, ESP32-S2 and ESP32-S3 all use Cadence's Xtensa LX CPUs. The release of the ESP32-C3 marked a turning point for Espressif with the use of RISC-V CPUs (no license fee). The ESP32-S3 is the last MCU in their lineup to use an Xtensa CPU. Espressif decided to add SIMD instructions (PIE) to the S3 to support more advanced imaging and machine learning tasks. The PIE instructions on the ESP32-S3 look a lot like Cadence's other SIMD instruction sets on their other CPUs. The ESP32-P4 however, has two 32-bit RISC-V CPUs inside. The RISC-V is an open source CPU design that is unrelated to Cadence's Xtensa CPUs. RISC-V's instruction set has advanced rapidly over the last few years and the working group has ratified several powerful sets of SIMD instructions; even the lowest level of these (1.0) would be quite impressive to have on a low cost microcontroller, but...they are not what Espressif used in the ESP32-P4 😒. I assume the decision to not use the RISC-V Vector instructions was due to the amount of silicon it would require to be compliant with the rvv1.0 standard. Instead, Espressif created a set of custom RISC-V instructions that closely match the ones used in the ESP32-S3. The result is an instruction set that initially will be a bit confusing to people familiar with writing SIMD code on the S3 - it uses RISC-V scalar instructions and ESP32-S3 vector instructions. Luckily both instruction sets are load/store type and manage registers in a very similar way. For someone used to writing SIMD code for the S3, transitioning to the P4 will be very easy.