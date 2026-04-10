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KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner
The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.
This release also reverts a change that broke icons for some apps like OBS Studio and Ungoogled Chromium due to an underlying deficiency in the Qt toolkit’s SVG renderer, and no longer shows a notification when trying to paste clipboard items when the clipboard is empty.