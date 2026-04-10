news
Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server
Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.
Calibre 9.7 also improves the E-book Viewer with support for handling native pinch-to-zoom gestures on touchpads, with the default action being to change font size, while also fixing a regression that caused the annotations/last read information to not be saved in e-book files.