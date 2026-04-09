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Ubuntu is still the only Linux distro I recommend to beginners—here are 3 reasons why
Quoting: Ubuntu is still the only Linux distro I recommend to beginners—here are 3 reasons why —
The first hurdle newcomers will face is onboarding. There are a multitude of distros to choose from, and it's undeniably overwhelming for beginners, especially when they don't realize distros are more like flavors than entirely different dishes. However, there are some defining qualities about distros that serve users well—qualities that don't concern fancy features but simplify usability instead. For many reasons, I recommend Ubuntu: it's tried and tested, stable, and just works.