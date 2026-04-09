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Red Hat Summit 2026 and Red Hat Trying Hard to Sell Slop (to Help IBM Fake Novelty)
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Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new at Red Hat Summit 2026
The expo hall is your hub for 1-on-1 access to the experts building the future of IT. This year, we’re introducing lightning labs: 20-minute self-service sessions right in the hall that cover our four pillar products—Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat AI, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible. While you're there, you can visit our expanded product booths, explore our new AI quickstarts (ready-to-run, industry-specific use cases), or find a spot to refuel in one of our dedicated networking lounges.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating the Mythos-haunted world of platform security [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop, as usual]
This dramatically compounds and expands the outsize role currently played by AI-driven vulnerability scanning both in corporate IT security teams and open source communities. Mythos, however, represents more than a deluge of AI vulnerability reports; it’s an avenue to potentially industrialize cyberattacks. It is positioned to lower the barrier to entry for sophisticated bug research and chaining related vulnerabilities. As an industry, we cannot react to this shift with panic; instead, we need to reinforce the need for system resilience through context, skill and, ultimately, using AI ourselves.
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Red Hat Official ☛ MCP security: Logging and runtime security measures [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop, as usual]
As discussed in our previous blog post, MCP security: Implementing robust authentication and authorization, an important aspect of MCP security is the ability to monitor autonomous agent behaviour and identify potential threats in real-time. By maintaining a detailed audit trail of tool invocations, authentication events, and errors, organizations can investigate security incidents more effectively, enforce compliance with the principle of least privilege, and mitigate risks like prompt injection or unauthorized code execution.
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Red Hat ☛ Manage Hey Hi (AI) context with the Lola package manager [Ed: Red Hat pushing slop, as usual]
As developers build agents that do more than just talk, they increasingly rely on tools like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agent skills—portable packages of markdown and scripts that provide LLMs with on-demand procedural knowledge.
While MCP and Skills provide the standardized framework for these agents, developers still lack a unified way to distribute and version them.
Lola fixes this problem by acting as a universal package manager for Hey Hi (AI) context. By using Lola, you can treat your Hey Hi (AI) context as versioned, auditable code.
Lola includes two major components: modules and marketplaces.