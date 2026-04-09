KDE Linux is the purest form of Plasma I've tested - but the install isn't for the meek

Coming two years after GNU nano 8.0, the GNU nano 9.0 release makes all lines scrolled sideways together when the cursor almost goes offscreen to the right by just the amount needed to keep the cursor in view. You can go back to the old single-line horizontal scrolling by using --solosidescroll or ‘set solosidescroll’.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 is here to introduce various Fastboot improvements, such as the ability to enumerate storage devices, the ability to retry on transient USB errors, support for mount, unmount, and custom gadgets, and the renaming of stage to download.

Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in the flatpak build command, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.

The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.

Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.

Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of April 4th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8.1-3 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19.10 and ships with GParted 1.8.1, which implements a workaround for the blkid command for identifying block devices to prevent false detection of whole disk ZFS.

The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

OpenSSL 3.6.2 is here two and a half months after OpenSSL 3.6.1 to address several important security vulnerabilities, including incorrect failure handling in RSA KEM RSASVE encapsulation (CVE-2026-31790) and an out-of-bounds read in AES-CFB-128 on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 support (CVE-2026-28386).