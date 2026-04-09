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KDE Linux is the purest form of Plasma I've tested - but the install isn't for the meek
Quoting: KDE Linux is the purest form of Plasma I've tested - but the install isn't for the meek | ZDNET —
Over the past few years, I've become a big fan of KDE Plasma. Not only has it become one of the most stable Linux desktop environments, but it's also incredibly user-friendly, fast, and beautiful.
But did you know that most Linux distributions present KDE Plasma with a version of the desktop usually customized to meet the aesthetic and functionality of that particular OS? For example, when you use KDE Plasma on Kubuntu, it looks and feels different from what the KDE Plasma developers created.