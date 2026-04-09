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I ditched Windows for SteamOS on my PC, and gaming is way better now
Quoting: I ditched Windows for SteamOS on my PC, and gaming is way better now —
I've been a big fan of SteamOS for quite a while now, especially on my handheld gaming PC. And seeing as when I'm not working, I'm playing games on my PC, I figured that it was time to give it a test run on my desktop. While I've tried Nobara and other gaming-centric Linux distros in the past, I always tend to flock back to SteamOS.
After installing it on my desktop, I'm reminded exactly why I love using SteamOS as my gaming-centric Linux installation. While it may not be as endlessly customizable as other distros that I've tried, sometimes you just want things to work like you already know and trust.