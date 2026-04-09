news
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Why Windows Users Should Become GNU/Linux Gamers, and More
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Wasteland Bites and Stiff Neck - 2026-04-08 Edition
Between 2026-04-01 and 2026-04-08 there were 61 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 451 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 13.5 % of total released titles. No major release in this week, but Wasteland Bites takes cooking games into a new spin with your customers being mutants and decayed humans of the post-apocalypse Wasteland.
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PC World ☛ Try out an open-source app to access GeForce Now, while you can
OpenNow is an unauthorized open-source client for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, available on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Steam Deck.
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XDA ☛ Linux gamers didn't do anything wrong, but they might pay for Windows piracy anyway
Gaming on Linux has come a long way. Valve's Proton compatibility layer and the Steam Deck have done more for Linux gaming in the last few years than the previous two decades of community effort combined, and we've reached a point where the vast majority of single-player PC games run on Linux without much fuss. ProtonDB data suggests practically every Windows game works in some form on Linux now, and for a lot of people, that's more than enough to make the switch.
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Sentinel Adds Steam Achievements to Non-Steam Linux Games
A new open-source tool called Sentinel brings achievement tracking to non-Steam games on Linux, pulling data from the Steam Web API and SteamHunters to fire real-time notifications.
A Reddit user going by m0rpheus23 just dropped something that sits firmly at the intersection of two passionate but niche communities: achievement hunters and Linux gamers. The tool is called Sentinel, and as PC Gamer reports, it adds a fully functional achievement system to games played outside of Steam on Linux.
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Gamer Network Limited ☛ From the C: to the /Mnt/s, Linux is better than ever for PC gaming – and easier to switch to from Windows
A few months ago, I did something radical. For radical, picture me skateboarding ungainly while installing Linux - or, to be more precise CachyOS - on my PC.
Windows 11 had just been bugging me too much. On top of Microsoft's forced AI implementation growing ever more obscene, I was starting to get unexplained slowdown; something that would usually just prompt a Windows reinstall, as I've done countless times all the way back to Windows Vista. However, prompted by my good friend (and writer at cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer) Joshua Wolens deciding to boldly try out Linux, this time, I would not-so-boldly join him. What I've found is a genuinely fantastic OS: a real, viable alternative to Windows, and one that's far more accessible than it was just a few years ago.