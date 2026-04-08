news
today's howtos
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Redowan Delowar ☛ Stacked log lines considered harmful
One database timeout, three error log lines. You search during an incident, see 3,000 errors, and think three thousand things broke. In reality it was one thousand requests that each logged the same failure three times.
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Jan Piet Mens ☛ Deploying SSH host keys and certificates with Ansible
If all you have is a hammer …
It occurs to me that we can deploy SSH host keys and their certificates to nodes using Ansible, as it has two existing modules we can use for the task: [...]
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Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Personal site infrastructure, diagrammed
That I even need and have made a diagram of the infrastructure for this site speaks to how over-engineered it is. Yet, while it is ostensibly a personal site, it's a personal site that's replaced many services that I previously used (last.fm, Letterboxd, Trakt, oku, The Storygraph, MusicHarbor et al). I maintain a lot of this for the same reasons anyone might use the services I replaced.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Approaches for personal backups
The cobbler’s son walks barefoot is such a perfect English idiom to describe how professionals apply themselves in their jobs, and how this differs from their personal lives. I invoke it regularly here for this raison, a typo I’m keeping because it makes me smile.
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University of Toronto ☛ Wondering about the typical retry times for email today
The context for my sudden curiosity is that there's a scheduled all-weekend, whole building power outage at the start of May for the building with our machine room. It seems likely that basically all of our systems will be down for roughly two and a half days, and longer if things go wrong, and this obviously includes our incoming email gateway.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on Fedora 43
OpenSSL serves as the backbone of secure communications across the internet, providing cryptographic functions that protect data transmission between servers and clients.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on Fedora 43
If you run a web application, manage a development environment, or operate a GNU/Linux server, you need a reliable database engine behind it.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Flutter on Debian 13
If you want to build cross-platform apps for Android, GNU/Linux desktop, and the web from a single codebase, Flutter is one of the best tools available today.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Secure MySQL on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linux Handbook ☛ Building an Automated Image Optimization Pipeline
In this lab, you'll build an automated process that watches a folder for new images and automatically optimizes them.
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Linuxize ☛ env Command in Linux: Show and Set Environment Variables
The env command prints environment variables and runs programs with a modified environment. This guide covers env syntax, running commands with custom variables, clean environments, and portable shebangs.