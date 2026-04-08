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Open Hardware/Modding: CyberDeck Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
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Hackster ☛ Take Your Linux Rig on the Road with the CyberDeck Pi - Hackster.io
Today’s computer designs rarely venture outside of a basic rectangular shape, clinging to a form factor dictated more by decades-old manufacturing standards and efficient packaging than by the actual needs of the user. If you want something more interesting, you’re out of luck. That is, unless you want to design and build your own machine. But that would take forever and be really difficult, wouldn’t it?
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CNX Software ☛ wolfIP – An open-source, lightweight TCP/IP stack with no dynamic memory allocations for embedded systems
Better known for its open-source wolfSSL SSL/TLS library, wolfSSL (the company) has now released the wolfIP open-source, lightweight TCP/IP stack with no dynamic memory allocations (e.g., no malloc calls) designed for resource-constrained embedded systems.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Foenix Labs A2560Me Brings MC68LC060 CPU, FPGA Graphics, and PCIe Expansion
Foenix Labs’ A2560Me is a Mini-ITX motherboard built around the Motorola MC68LC060 processor and designed as an updated version of the earlier A2560M platform. The system combines a legacy 68k CPU architecture with FPGA-based subsystems and more recent interfaces such as PCIe and DDR3 memory.
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Ubuntu ☛ RISC-V 101 – what is it and what does it mean for Canonical?
Interest in RISC-V has grown rapidly over the last few years. While many use cases have been deeply embedded, during 2026 we expect to see a rapid increase in the number of chips and boards available to developers that support Linux. In this blog I will look at some of the drivers for this growth, the value proposition of RISC-V and explain why supporting RISC-V is important to Canonical.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Mighty projects for your 1GB Raspberry Pi 5
With the same powerful BCM2712 system-on-chip (SoC) as the other Raspberry Pi 5 models, the 1GB variant offers a more affordable entry point for users who need extra processing grunt and/or features, such as a PCIe connector to add a Raspberry Pi NVMe SSD or AI HAT+. To this end, we’ve rounded up a range of project ideas that make good use of the 1GB variant’s performance without requiring a large amount of RAM.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Electronics enthusiast begins breadboard-based Intel 386 system build — a large step up from their previous PC-XT and PC-AT breadboard projects
Motherboards, who needs them? Not Breadboarding Labs, which recently outlined plans to build a retro Intel 80386 (i386) PC using solderless breadboards. Don’t worry, this project isn’t pie-in-the-sky. Breadboarding Labs has two prior similar and successful feats behind them – two breadboard-based PC-XT and PC-AT (Intel 8088) computers. However, this new project, aiming to replicate the functionality of Compaq’s milestone DeskPro 386 system, will be a tougher challenge.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Framework warns of even more rising RAM and SSD prices through 2026 as memory crisis persists — some reprieve as prices plateau in latest monthly update
Back in March, Framework shared a similar update suggesting an increase in memory and storage pricing. The company had increased DDR5 SO-DIMM costs to around $13 to $18 per GB after the exhaustion of its previously purchased lower-cost inventory. The company had also adjusted SSD pricing as it transitioned to newer, more expensive stock, while temporarily maintaining below-market rates on select high-capacity drives as it cleared remaining inventory.
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Arduino ☛ An Arduino gives this quirky old LED sign a new life as a smart display
Clem Mayer over at element14 Presents got his hands on a big old LED matrix display and when he turned it on, it worked perfectly. It even displayed the last programmed message, like an inadvertent time capsule. But upon opening up the enclosure, Mayer found danger and some strange control quirks. So, he used an Arduino UNO R4 WiFi to rebuild the LED sign, making it both safe and usable.
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CNX Software ☛ SN1 Solar Node – An ESP32-C3-based board with IP67 enclosure, solar charging, ESPHome firmware
Designed by Granz Scientific LLC, the SN1 Solar Node is an ESP32-C3-based IoT node/development board designed specifically for off-grid IoT projects. Development boards like Seeed Studio Wio Tracker, or industrial controllers like DFRobot LoRaWAN Control Terminal, allow you to handle your own battery management and weatherproofing, or on the other end, you have products like SenseCAP Solar Node P1 that come with everything integrated but do not allow adding custom hardware.
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CNX Software ☛ GL.iNet Comet 5G – A KVM over IP solution with 5G RedCap cellular connectivity, 3.69-inch touchscreen display
GL.inet Comet 5G (GL-RM10RC) is a KVM over IP solution with a 3.69-inch touchscreen display and 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) IoT cellular connectivity, enabling remote access even when your regular Internet connection is down. The design builds upon the GL.iNet Comet Pro introduced last year, featuring a larger design and display, and adding 5G cellular connectivity on top of WiFi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet.
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Juan J Martínez ☛ Actually overflowing
So we are preparing the plants that we are going to have in our garden in this season (cucumbers, courgettes and tomatoes), but we are going on holidays when we need to take care of the little plants before they are ready to be outside.
The easy way of solving the problem would be asking our nice neighbour across the road to take care of the plants, or we could write some code and use an Arduino Uno with a 5v relay and a cheap water pump, which is much more interesting.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Sony AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor Now Available in Compact 29 mm Form Factor
Sony Electronics has announced availability of the AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor, unveiled last year. It is described as one of the smallest LiDAR sensors in its class and is designed for integration into size- and weight-constrained systems such as mobile robots, drones, and inspection platforms.