news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
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Undeadly ☛ OpenSSH 10.3/10.3p1 released!
As we approach the 60th OpenBSD release: 7.9, the OpenSSH project has released OpenSSH 10.3.
From the Release notes: [...]
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Events
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WordPress ☛ How to Watch WordCamp Asia 2026 Live
WordCamp Asia 2026 will be available to watch live across three days of streaming, making it easy for the global WordPress community to follow along from anywhere. This year’s live streamed programming begins with a special Contributor Day broadcast, followed by two full conference days of presentations from across the WordPress community.
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in Duoala, Cameroon
April 11, 2026 at 13:00 WAT.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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DJ Adams ☛ CDS expressions in CAP - notes on Part 5
11:33 Revisiting my question last time about element references, Patrice expands the fullName example to combine some of the concepts with which we're now familiar: [...]
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Education
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Hackaday ☛ 2026 Hackaday Europe: First Round Of Speakers Announced!
Hackaday Europe is the continental version of the Ultimate Hardware Conference, taking place May 16th and 17th, and you need to be there! We’ll continue to announce speakers and workshops over the next couple weeks, because we got so many more great talks than we had anticipated that we’re negotiating for extra time.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Rlang ☛ EM-DAT, the world’s disaster memory, is at risk
EM-DAT, the Emergency Events Database, is the world’s most widely used and trusted global database for tracking natural and technological disasters. It has been maintained since 1988 by the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), which is part of UCLouvain.
The database currently contains data on the occurrence and impacts of over 27,000 mass disasters worldwide, from 1900 to the present day. It covers floods, storms, earthquakes, droughts, wildfires, extreme temperatures, landslides, volcanic activity, and technological accidents, across virtually every country on earth.
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