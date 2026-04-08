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Flatpak 1.16.4 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings Important Security Fixes
Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in flatpak build, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.
While the CVE-2026-34079 vulnerability could lead to arbitrary file deletion on the host file system, the CVE-2026-34078 vulnerability could allow a complete sandbox escape, which could then lead to host file access and code execution in the host context.