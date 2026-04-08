news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Slop and Microsoft Promotion Again)
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Code of Conduct Report 2025
The Fedora Project’s Code of Conduct and its reports are managed by the Fedora Code of Conduct Committee, the Fedora Community Architect, and the Fedora Project Leader. We publish this summary to demonstrate our commitment to community safety and our project’s social fabric.
This post covers the year of reports received in the 2025 calendar year. The purpose of publishing the annual Code of Conduct Report is to provide transparency, insight, and awareness into the health signs of the community.
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Red Hat ☛ Agent-driven attestation: How Keylime's push model rethinks remote integrity verification
Remote attestation has a fundamental tension at its core. The whole point is to verify that a system is trustworthy, but to do that you run a network server accepting inbound connections, and expose ports to the world. You're asking an untrusted machine to act as a service endpoint before you've even verified it.
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University of Toronto ☛ Users and session classes in Systemd v258 and later (and a gotcha)
So I upgraded my home desktop from Fedora 42 to Fedora 43 and sound stopped working. Having your audio stop working is practically a rite of passage for Linux people, so I've been through the drill, but things rapidly turned weird when trying to restart sound daemons through 'systemctl --user restart ...' failed with systemd errors about not being able to contact the (systemd) user service manager.
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University of Toronto ☛ Finding out what your big RPMs are, in two different 'sizes'
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have an old Fedora system with a lot of packages installed and a 70 GByte root filesystem, which is now awkwardly small during system upgrades and so on. You would like to find out which of your roughly 7,500 packages are contributing the most to your space usage.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Managed identity in Azure Red Hat OpenShift: Deploy in just a few clicks with the Azure portal [Ed: IBM is selling Microsoft in Red Hat's site]
Now, we’d like to call attention to a significant enhancement to the cluster creation process. A fully integrated portal experience for deploying managed identity-based Azure Red Hat OpenShift clusters is now available.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Overcoming inference challenges
This challenge often turns into a kind of hardware-model Tetris. Most enterprises operate with a diverse mix of GPU infrastructure, from cutting-edge NVIDIA H100s to more modest T4s or L4s. At the same time, they must support a growing portfolio of models with very different memory demands, throughput targets, and latency requirements.
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Red Hat ☛ Harness engineering: Structured workflows for AI-assisted development [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop, not Linux]
Building Hey Hi (AI) development workflows taught me a key lesson: the Hey Hi (AI) writes better code when you design the environment it works in, a practice some are calling harness engineering. The secret is structured context rather than free-form tickets. This is the journey that led me to this approach and the two techniques that worked.
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Adam Young: Network setup for a custom Qemu Virtual Machine
After building a custome Qemu, rthere are a couple ways to run a VM to get to it. The older approach to VM management is to create a block device, run the vm with a boot device, do a full install and log in to the serial console. However, if you run the Qemu/KVM machine from the command lilne, hitting control C will stop your VM, and this is annoying. I have found it worth while to set up networking and then to SSH in to the machine.
My notes here suck. I am going to try and document what I have here working, and, over time, reverse engineer how I got here.
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Adam Young: Resizing filesystem on A Fedora 43 Cloud image
THe cloud image is shipped as a qcow2 file. It has about 3 GB of usable space. I need more.
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Red Hat Enhances Enterprise Stability with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle, Premium
Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle, Premium, a new subscription providing a predictable 14-year life cycle for major Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases. The stand-alone subscription consolidates extended support, simplifying the complexity of managing multiple support streams. This helps organizations more effectively maintain their most sensitive, change-averse workloads on a single, hardened foundation for more than a decade.