SOMDEVICES µSMARC RZ/V2N system-on-module packs Renesas RZ/V2N MPU in a 82x30mm “micro SMARC” form factor
The company provides a Linux BSP with support for the Yocto Project, Ubuntu, and Debian. SOMDEVICES did not directly mention an evaluation carrier board for the module, but I could find the COP1-H0 carrier board as part of development kits for their earlier NXP i.MX 6ULL, i.MX 8M Mini, and i.MX 8M Nano µSMARC system-on-modules that should also be compatible with the new µSMARC RZ/V2N module. I’ve asked the company, but they did not reply in time before the publication of this article. The company explains the module is especially suitable for autonomous robots and machine vision in factory automation.