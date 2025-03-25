news
Fwupd 2.0.7 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for More Lenovo and HP Devices
Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B/R DisplayPort receivers.
This release also adds a new plugin to verify UEFI memory protection attributes, introduces a new quirk to signify that no additional ESP space is required, implements additional Redfish instance IDs for Dell server hardware, and adds support for calling the fwupdtool security command with an fwupd version parameter.
Fwupd 2.0.7 Brings UEFI Memory Protection Verification
Over a month after its previous 2.0.6 release, Fwupd, an open-source utility designed to make updating firmware on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, rolled out its new 2.0.7 version.
This new release offers an array of new features. For instance, there is expanded support for DisplayPort receivers from B&R, as well as a newly added plugin for updating Intel CVS cameras.
In addition, the framework now includes a handy plugin that verifies UEFI memory protection attributes, ultimately reinforcing the security posture of affected devices.