OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 14, 2025



Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

This release also introduces a major performance upgrade to the original OpenZFS deduplication functionality, support for file and directory names up to 1023 characters, support for cross-compiling kernel modules, as well as support for CentOS Stream 10 and FreeBSD 14.2 operating systems.

