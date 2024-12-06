posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2024



Quoting: GEEKOM GT1 Mega review with Ubuntu 24.10 - Part 3: Linux on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" mini PC - CNX Software —

We’ve already had a look at GEEKOM GT1 Mega’s hardware with an unboxing and a teardown before following up with a thorough review of the Intel Core 9 Ultra 185H mini PC with Windows 11 Pro. After being interrupted by some Raspberry Pi reviews, I finally had the time to test the GEEKOM GT1 Mega with Ubuntu 24.10 to check out how well (or not) it works with a recent Linux distribution.

I’ve tested the features of the Meteor Lake mini PC in Linux, ran some benchmarks, evaluated storage and network performance, played 4K and 8K videos on YouTube at various frame rates, went through a stress test to check its thermal design, and finally measured the mini PC’s fan noise and power consumption.