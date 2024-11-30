Emmabuntüs: On November 25th, 2024 EmmaDE5 1.03 also writes in Braille

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 25 November 2024 of an update to its distribution: Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.03 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.8 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments.

This distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian organizations, starting with the Emmaüs communities (which is where the distribution’s name obviously comes from), to promote the discovery of GNU/Linux by beginners, as well as to extend the lifespan of computer hardware, in order to reduce the waste induced by the over-consumption of raw materials.

This new version of our distribution mainly concerns updates of some embedded software, the fix for the use of bootable USB stick creators with the precious help of Thomas, the xorriso developer, and the addition of the ibus-braille utility enabling 6 dots writing via the keyboard like the Perkins method.

