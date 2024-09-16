GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 16, 2024



Based on the just-released Linux 6.11 kernel branch, the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel is here to clean up the AMDGPU isp, tn40, rtl8192du, cs40l50, rt1320, and pcie-rcar-gen4 drivers, as well as new AArch64 (ARM64) devicetree files.

The GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel also updates the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, Adreno, vgxy61, atomisp, btnxpuart, prueth, and tas2781 drivers, adds a nowait-nowarn version of the firmware loading/rejecting primitives, and introduces detection of firmware-loading primitives in Rust.

Read on