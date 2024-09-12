Ardour 8.7 DAW Released with Track Dragging, Combined Rulers, MIDI Scene Markers

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 12, 2024



Coming five months after Ardour 8.6, which was a hotfix release to correct a drawing bug in Ardour 8.5, the Ardour 8.7 release introduces track dragging by allowing you to drag selected tracks and busses up or down with the mouse, more unified rulers for locations, ranges, and arrangement, markers for MIDI Scenes, and parallelized disk I/O for reading and writing audio and MIDI to storage.

Ardour 8.7 also improves controller support by adding support for the new Novation LaunchKey MK4 controller series, MIDNAM support for the Kurzweil K2700 and Korg X50 controllers, MIDI binding map support for the Akai MPK Mini Mk3 controller, normalize the name of the E-MU Xboard 61 binding map and rename the DDX3216 binding map to clarify who the vendor is, and enhance the binding map for Arturia MiniLab 3.

